Exclusive

Conceived By Hate Premiere New Song "En Las Aguas Del Súcubo" From Upcoming New Album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult"

Band Photo: Conceived By Hate (?)

Conceived By Hate have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "En Las Aguas Del Súcubo", taken from their impending new album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult".The effort will be out in stores on May 30th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Morbid Skull Records (El Salvador).

Check out now "En Las Aguas Del Súcubo" below.