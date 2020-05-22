Exclusive
Misanthropic Rituals Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "A Path Through Absent Places"
New Jersey based black metal outfit Misanthropic Rituals have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "A Path Through Absent Places", which will be out in stores May 25th.
Check out now "A Path Through Absent Places" in its entirety below.
