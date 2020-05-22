Trash Talk Premiere New Single “Something Wicked” From Impending New EP “Squalor”
Trash Talk premiere a new song entitled “Something Wicked” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track was produced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Gucci Mane) and serves as the lead single from the group’s impending new EP “Squalor” out in stores on June 05th.
