The Sword Premiere “Warp Riders“ B-Side Track “Daughter Of Dawn”

The Sword premiere an official stream of “Daughter Of Dawn” via YouTube. The song was originally a b-side track for the Japanese edition of their 2010 release “Warp Riders“ and will now appear on both of their impending career-spanning compilation releases “Conquest Of Kingdoms“(30-song collection) and “Chronology 2006-2018“ (52-song collection). The compilations will land in stores on June 05th.



