Psychosexual (Ex-Five Finger Death Punch) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ladykiller”

Psychosexual - featuring ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy ‘Devil Daddy‘ Spencer on vocals - premiere a new music video and single, “Ladykiller“. The band will release their debut full-length “Torch The Faith” this fall via Spencer‘s own label 6ex Records.