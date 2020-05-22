Enslaved Premiere New First New Single “Homebound” From Upcoming Album
Enslaved premiere a first track from their impending release “Utgard“, which had to be delayed to the fall due to COVID-19 concerns. Below you can stream “Homebound” from the upcoming album.
