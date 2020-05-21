Triumph of Death (AKA Hellhammer) Added To Mexico Metal Fest V
Mexico Metal Fest added a bonus band to their 5th edition, that band being none other than Triumph of Death, aka death/black metal pioneers Hellhammer. The festival is slated to take place on November 14th, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Bands already confirmed include: Kreator, Dismember, Satyricon, Mayhem, Sodom, Nile, Destruction, Entombed A.D., Immolation, Grave Digger, Pentagram, Batushka, 1349, Carach Angren, Tankard and many more...
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Triumph of Death Added To Mexico Metal Fest V"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.