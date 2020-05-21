Triumph of Death (AKA Hellhammer) Added To Mexico Metal Fest V

Mexico Metal Fest added a bonus band to their 5th edition, that band being none other than Triumph of Death, aka death/black metal pioneers Hellhammer. The festival is slated to take place on November 14th, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Bands already confirmed include: Kreator, Dismember, Satyricon, Mayhem, Sodom, Nile, Destruction, Entombed A.D., Immolation, Grave Digger, Pentagram, Batushka, 1349, Carach Angren, Tankard and many more...