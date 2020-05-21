Devil With No Name Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut EP
Arizona based black metal outfit Devil With No Name premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming self-titled debut EP. The effort will be released on May 22nd via New Density on all digital platforms and a limited pressing on 180-gram black vinyl LP in a gatefold sleeve.
Check out now "Devil With No Name" in its entirety below.
