Northlane Officially Premiere New Single “Enemy Of The Night”
Northlane premiere the studio version of their latest track “Enemy Of The Night“. The group already gave a radio debut to the single, which is a b-side track that was recorded during the “Alien” sessions.
Tells vocalist Marcus Bridge of it:
“‘Enemy of the Night‘ was the last song to be completed and is personally my favorite song from the ‘Alien’ sessions. It has a similar storytelling style to [the song] ‘Freefall,’ as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the ‘Alien’ puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ulcerate Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Devil With No Name: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Northlane Officially Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.