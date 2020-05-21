Northlane Officially Premiere New Single “Enemy Of The Night”

Northlane premiere the studio version of their latest track “Enemy Of The Night“. The group already gave a radio debut to the single, which is a b-side track that was recorded during the “Alien” sessions.

Tells vocalist Marcus Bridge of it:

“‘Enemy of the Night‘ was the last song to be completed and is personally my favorite song from the ‘Alien’ sessions. It has a similar storytelling style to [the song] ‘Freefall,’ as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the ‘Alien’ puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”