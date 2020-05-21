Ulcerate Premiere New Official Music Video “Dissolved Orders”
Ulcerate premiere a new official music video helmed by Dehn Sora for “Dissolved Orders“. The song is off of the group’s latest effort, “Stare Into Death And Be Still“, which landed in stores late April.
