Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single “Soul Decay” From Upcoming New Album "How To Survive A Funeral"
Make Them Suffer premiere another new single titled “Soul Decay” from their forthcoming album “How To Survive A Funeral“. The record is set for a July 24th release by Rise Records.
Says singer Sean Harmanis of the single:
“‘Soul Decay‘ is about watching someone you know fall back into the same bad habits over and over, unaware that they themselves are the root of their own problems. I believe this is a message we all need to hear sometimes. Being able to accept responsibility for our own mistakes keeps us humble.”
