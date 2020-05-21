Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single “Soul Decay” From Upcoming New Album "How To Survive A Funeral"

Make Them Suffer premiere another new single titled “Soul Decay” from their forthcoming album “How To Survive A Funeral“. The record is set for a July 24th release by Rise Records.

Says singer Sean Harmanis of the single:

“‘Soul Decay‘ is about watching someone you know fall back into the same bad habits over and over, unaware that they themselves are the root of their own problems. I believe this is a message we all need to hear sometimes. Being able to accept responsibility for our own mistakes keeps us humble.”