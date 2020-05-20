Scorpions Postpones Residency In Las Vegas

Band Photo: Scorpions (?)

Another sting in the tale from the COVID-19 pandemic as German heavy metal legends Scorpions have postponed their Las Vegas residency. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions "Sin City Nights" was due to begin Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where they were to be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

Scorpions state: "Our Vegas Residency at (Planet Hollywood) is postponed, new dates to be announced soon. We want our fans & everybody involved to be safe during these uncertain times. Please take care of yourselves, stay healthy and we will see you again when times are better. Lots of Love. Scorpions."