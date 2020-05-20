Former Nervosa Members Fernanda Lira And Luana Dametto Team With Burning Witches Guitarist Sonia Anubis To Launch New Band, Crypta

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Former Nervosa frontwoman Fernanda Lira has revealed via a post on her Instagram account that, along with drummer Luana Dametto, who also recently left Nervosa, she has launched a new band named Crypta. Joining the two in the project are Burning Witches guitarist Sonia "Anubis" Nusselder and former Hagbard guitarist Tainá Bergamaschi. The quartet, which was founded in June of last year, are currently working on material for their first release, which they claim will be more death metal focused than their respective better known works.