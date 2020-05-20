Mantar To Release Covers Album "Grungetown Hooligans II"; Posts New Video "Ghost Highway" Online

German metal duo Mantar has announced that they will be releasing a mini covers album entitled, "Grungetown Hooligans II" on June 26th. The record will be released through their own label MantaRecordings and will be available on vinyl, digital and compact disc formats. In addition to this, the band has also posted a new music video online for their cover of the Mazzy Star song, "Ghost Highway," which can be seen below. A message from the two reads as follows:

"We recorded an awesome Cover-Album with the rather shitty name 'Grungetown Hooligans II' to keep you entertained during lockdown and it actually turned out pretty fucking good. If you don't like it (which is pretty much impossible), you obviously missed out on being a 90s Grunge Kid as that is what this whole Mini-Album is about. Check out the video for our version of Mazzy Star's “Ghost Highway” and click the link below for all pre-order options! Red and black wax available only in our own shops, mint and black at trusted record dealer/mailorders and purple and green available exclusively via Brutal Panda Records for North America. We are very proud that this baby is coming out via our very own label "MantaRecordings" (Independent Major Label)! LP/CD/DIGITAL!

"Thanks for your Support. You Rule!"

To pre-order the album, click here

The tracklisting reads as follows:

1. The Bomb (L7)

2. Puss (The Jesus Lizard)

3. 100% (Sonic Youth)

4. Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star)

5. Can I Run (L7)

6. Bruise Violet (Babes In Toyland)

7. Who You Drivin' Now (Mudhoney)

8. Knot (7 Year Bitch)