Protosequence Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene"
Protosequence premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene", which was released May 19th, 2020 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Limos Premiere New Single & Music Video "Altars"
- Next Article:
Dust Bolt Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Protosequence Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.