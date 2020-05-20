"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Limos Premiere New Single & Music Video For "Altars"

posted May 20, 2020 at 3:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Finnish melodic death metal outfit Limos' impending new EP "Tales of The White Eye" is set to be released on July 3rd 2020 via Inverse Records. A first single and lyric video titled "Altars" has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below:

Comments vocalist Eirik Manne:

"'Altars' as a song explores an universe we introduced in our last EP, with the track 'Watching the Winds'. I was looking to expand on the different factions within it, and 'Altars' looks at one of them, 'The Inferno'. I wanted to describe how they operate, and based it on a track we made and put on hold early on. As a song it goes straight to the point, just as it's story does. When we wrote the track itself, we wanted to move away from a pattern we were getting into, both vocally and instrument wise. So the track is a perfect example of us exploring new depths, while still keeping and tightening our core sound."

