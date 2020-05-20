Exocrine Premiere New Single 'The Kraken' Featuring Vocalist Julien Truchan Of Benighted

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Bordeaux, France based technical brutal death outfit Exocrine premiered a new single titled "The Kraken". The track is taken from the band's new album "Maelstrom"due out on June 26th via Unique Leader Records.

The band commented,

"The Kraken is maybe our favourite song on the Maelstrom album. We try to put all the aggressiveness that the Kraken inspire to us with its multitude of arms and his will to kill! We tried to transcribe what it has in its mind and where its bloodlust comes from. That’s why we asked for Julien Truchan from Benighted to put his voice on this song because he certainly have the most aggressive voice in the French metal scene, he really helped us to make this song exactly as we wanted."