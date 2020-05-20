Stonebirds Premiere New Song "Only God" From Upcoming New Album "Collapse and Fail"

French sludge/metal band Stonebirds premiere a new song called "Only God", taken from their upcoming new album "Collapse and Fail". The effort will land in stores on July 24 via Ripple Music.

Check out now "Only God" below.

Explain Stonebirds:

"Only God" is the opening track of our new album "Collapse and fail" and it reflects all our musical dimensions. You'll be swinged from peated sludge metal to epic melancholic doom throughout this apocalyptic journey. With "Collapse and Fail’’ our sound has become wilder, darker and more radical, making the light of hope more and more distant. If our previous albums resonated like distress calls from the planet, this third one is an excruciating work of hopelessness that embodies all the horror we’re collectively facing.