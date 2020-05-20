Stray From The Path Premiere New Music Video For “Beneath The Surface”
Stray From The Path premiere a new music video for their song “Beneath The Surface“. The group’s own bassist Anthony Altamura helmed the clip. The track itself is taken from the band’s latest outing, “Internal Atomics“.
