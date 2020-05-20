Zombi Premiere New Single “Breakthrough & Conquer”

Band Photo: Zombi (?)

Zombi announce that their new album “2020” will be out in stores on July 17th via Relapse Records. The effort marks the band’s first full-length offering in five years and the opening track “Breakthrough & Conquer” has premiered as the first single off of it streaming below. Trans Am‘s guitarist Philip Manley guests on this particular track.

Tells drummer A.E. Paterra:

“20 years ago I wouldn’t have expected us to still be writing music – but we’ve managed to stick together and continually improve our production and engineering techniques, which makes this whole process completely rewarding. As always we’ve tried to make a different album this time around, and we hope our fans will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Adds multi-instrumentalist Steve Moore:

“‘Breakthrough & Conquer‘ is about overcoming obstacles and defying expectations. It bridges the gap between our last record and our ‘new sound.’ Big thanks to our good pal Phil Manley (Trans Am) for the guitar solos.”