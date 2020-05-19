Dee Snider To Release Live Album/DVD "For The Love Of Metal Live"; Posts New Lyric Video "Prove Me Wrong"

It is abundantly clear that right now, music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences. This summer, legendary heavy metal frontman, actor and radio personality Dee Snider has just the thing to keep live music where it belongs – with the fans!

July 31, 2020 will mark the release of "For The Love Of Metal Live" – a larger than life live performance album and DVD/Blu-Ray collection hitting retailers via Napalm Records. Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection!

The DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats, see below) features audio captured from several Dee Snider festival performances worldwide – from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”, the audio portion of For The Love Of Metal Live also features a brand new original studio track, “Prove Me Wrong” – a thrashing, confident metal hit.

“Prove Me Wrong” sees Dee Snider asserting himself as the absolutely unstoppable legend he is – excelling throughout his years, leaving any naysayers in the dust, and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest heavy metal frontmen of all time.

Dee Snider says about “Prove Me Wrong”:

“‘Prove Me Wrong’ are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking. I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!"