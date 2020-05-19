Body Count Posts New Music Video "Point The Finger" Featuring Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Online
Body Count, the crossover metal band fronted by iconic rapper Ice-T, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Point The Finger." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's seventh album, "Carnivore," which was released earlier this year through Century Media Records and features guest vocals from Riley Gale of Texas thrash metal outfit Power Trip.
