Moloken Announces Live Concert Stream For Saturday May 23

Moloken invites you to a live stream concert! On Saturday, May 23, 2020 starting at 6:00pm BST (1:00pm EST) the band will play their latest album "Unveilance Of Dark Matter" (2020) via Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

Tune in at 1:00pm EST on May 23, 2020 at this location: https://youtu.be/ArUQiVEO2Ao

It will be a big show with props and a specially designed light show for this event only, streamed from the band's hometown Umeå in northern Sweden. Moloken was supposed to play a release show in April for their new album but had to cancel it due to Corona.

Keep an eye on the event page for regular updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/1163506430665995/