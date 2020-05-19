Motörhead Premiere New Music Video For '(We Are) The Road Crew' In Support Of 'Crew Nation'

Band Photo: Motorhead (?)

Motörhead premiere a new video for the band's classic "(We Are) The Road Crew". The clip is a tribute to all the people who work behind the scenes for live shows and tours.





Explains the promo text:

"The road crew are the backbone of any successful live event, and to Lemmy and Motörhead they were more than just workers or employees, they were family. Lemmy loved them so much that he wrote a classic song dedicated to them, an anthem: '(We Are) The Road Crew'."