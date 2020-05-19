Black Earth (Arch Enemy, Etc.) Premiere New Pro-Shot Live Video For "The Immortal"
Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)
Pro-shot live footage of Black Earth - featuring former and current Arch Enemy band members - performing "The Immortal" on May 23, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan can be streamed via YouTube below.
In 2019 the band released a collection of remastered songs from Arch Enemy's first three full-lengths titled "Path Of The Immortal". The outing was released exclusively in Japan in March 2019, and includes two new tracks, "Burn On The Flame" and "Life Infernal".

