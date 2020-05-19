Sepulchral Curse Premiere New Song "Into the Depths Unknown" From Upcoming New Album "Only Ashes Remain"
Finnish death metal band Sepulchral Curse premiere a new song named "Into the Depths Unknown", taken from their upcoming debut full-length album, "Only Ashes Remain", which will be out in stores July 31 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Into the Depths Unknown" below.
