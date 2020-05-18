Amiensus Premiere New Song "A Convocation of Spirits (Acoustic)" From Upcoming New Album "Abreaction"

Minnesota’s Amiensus premiere a new song titled "A Convocation of Spirits (Acoustic)", taken from their upcoming new album named "Abreaction" that will be released this summer by Transcending Records.

Check out now "A Convocation of Spirits (Acoustic)" below.