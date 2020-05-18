Valravne Premiere New Single "Some Kind of Vampire"
Valravne from Asheville, North Carolina premiere the title track to their new EP "Some Kind of Vampire"", which was released on May 1st.
Check out now "Some Kind of Vampire" below.
