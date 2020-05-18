Exclusive

Satanath & Striborg Premiere Songs From Impending Split "Prisoners of the Solar System"

Russian space ambient project Satanath and Australian blackwave band Striborg premiere two new songs from their impending split album "Prisoners of the Solar System". The split is due out on May 31st, 2020 by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) with Death Portal Studio (USA).

Check out Satanath's "Darkspace Aura" and Striborg's "We Are All Prisoners" streaming via YouTube below:

Striborg - "We Are All Prisoners":