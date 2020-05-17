Asinis Premiere New Single & Music Video "Victor" From Upcoming New EP "Roots"
German shreddy, progressive metalcore quintet Asinis premiere a new music video and lead single, "Victor", taken from their upcoming new EP "Roots". The effort will be out in stores on June 19th via Seek & Strike.
Check out now "Victor" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Asinis Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Victor'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.