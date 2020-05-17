Disavowed Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Enlightened One" From Upcoming New Album "Revocation of the Fallen"

Dutch death metal band Disavowed premiere a new song and a lyric video called "The Enlightened One", taken from their upcoming new album "Revocation of the Fallen". The new record will be released later this year via Brutal Mind.

Check out now "The Enlightened One" below.