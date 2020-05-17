Serment Premiere Two New Songs From Upcoming New Album "Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté"

Serment premiere two new songs entitled "Ouverture" and "Sonne, le Glas Funèbre", taken from their upcoming new album "Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté", to be released by Sepulchral Productions on June 24.

Check out now "Ouverture" and "Sonne, le Glas Funèbre" streaming for you below.



