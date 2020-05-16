Dearth Premiere New Song "Death Sown in Polluted Soil" From Upcoming Debut Album "To Crown All Befoulment"
Oakland, California based blackened death metal outfit Dearth premiere a new song named "Death Sown in Polluted Soil", taken from their upcoming debut album "To Crown All Befoulment", which will be out in stores on vinyl, cassette and digitally June 19 via Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "Death Sown in Polluted Soil" below.
