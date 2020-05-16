156/Silence Premiere New Song "Upset/Unfed" From Upcoming New Album "Irrational Pull"
Pittsburgh’s 156/Silence premiere a new song entitled "Upset/Unfed", taken from their upcoming new album "Irrational Pull", which will be released on June 5 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Upset/Unfed" below.
