Instigate Premiere New Song "Atonement" From Upcoming New EP "Echoes Of A Dying World"

Italian death metal band named Instigate premiere a new song entitled "Atonement", taken from their upcoming new EP "Echoes Of A Dying World", which will be released on May 29th via Bandcamp. Drummer Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Dying Fetus, Misery Index, etc.) took over studio drums duities on that album.

