Instigate Premiere New Song "Atonement" From Upcoming New EP "Echoes Of A Dying World"
Italian death metal band named Instigate premiere a new song entitled "Atonement", taken from their upcoming new EP "Echoes Of A Dying World", which will be released on May 29th via Bandcamp. Drummer Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Dying Fetus, Misery Index, etc.) took over studio drums duities on that album.
Check out now "Atonement" below.
