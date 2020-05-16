Left Behind Premiere New ‘Animal Crossing’ Inspired Music Video “Waiting For The End”

Left Behind premiere a b-side track titled “Waiting For The End” from their latest outing, “No One Goes To Heaven“. A new official music video for it - inspired by the hit video game ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ - can be streamed below.

Comments the group’s frontman Zach Hatfield:

“It’s about loving playing music and being on tour with my band but missing that feeling when we first started touring eight years ago and everything was new to us. Like some of our very first tours were so loosely booked we’d be hopping on last minute shows because some of them cancelled and we’d just play whatever we could get on.

It’s also about missing out on things at home. I’ll be on tour for a month at a time for some of them and while I’m home I’m working most of the time. So I’m not going out as much and there’s tons of old places I used to go to closing down, new places opening up. Also friends and family having kids, getting married.

I love where we’re at now as a band and I’m very grateful to be doing the tours we’ve been doing. Honestly though, having this break has been great for my mental health. It’s great being able to take a step back and work on other personal goals I’ve been putting back for awhile now.

So in less words the song is about missing out. Whether it’s missing the craziness of our older tours or missing out on things in my personal life because I’m gone it doesn’t matter. The feeling stays the same.”