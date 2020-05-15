Powerwolf Uploads New Live Video "Sanctified With Dynamite"

July 3, 2020 will see the high priests of heavy metal, Powerwolf, release their highly anticipated album, "Best Of The Blessed," via Napalm Records. Without a doubt, Powerwolf are one of the most successful metal bands of modern times, and anyone who has ever been to a show – the one and only metal mass – is aware of their incredibly entertaining and captivating live performances. Following sold-out arenas and headlining festival shows at Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze among many more, 2019 marked Powerwolf's 15th band anniversary.

As a very special gift, they will release "Best Of The Blessed" this summer, which features 16 timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape! And speaking of live: Powerwolf's upcoming, must-have magnum opus will also include 14 live tracks, recorded at the Wolfsnächte Tour 2018, such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Resurrection by Erection”, and the epic, sing-along hit, "Sanctified with Dynamite." The available Earbook and LP Box Edition will give you even more of the priests' incredible Live Sacrament!

Now, and to keep you heavy and decked in (un)holy metal in times of lockdown, experience Powerwolf's live show right in your living room, as the band has just released a blistering video for their "Best Of The Blessed" live version of "Sanctified with Dynamite!"