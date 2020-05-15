Sonata Arctica To Stream "Acoustic Adventures 2020" Shows
Band Photo: Sonata Arctica (?)
Finnish power metal band Sonata Arctica will be performing an acoustic concert, titled Acoustic Adventures 2020, set to take place via live stream. This will be the only chance to experience the band’s acoustic show in 2020.
They will be playing two shows; the first one aimed for the fans in the Americas, the second one for audiences in Europe and the UK. Access to video will be possible for up to 48 hours after live stream, with a purchased ticket.
"It took a while for us to set this up but finally, we’re ready to take the plunge into the world of live streaming. We wanted to make sure we had something special, and since our Acoustic Adventures has only been done in Europe previously, we decided that this is a good way to start. We’re doing two shows with a slightly different selection of songs and we found an awesome location called Mustakari - this is set to be something new for us. We’re really excited about this!! Stay safe!," comments keyboard wizard Henrik Klingenberg.
Both shows will be streamed in through semilive.fi
Sonata Arctica Acoustic Adventures 2020 Schedule
Friday, May 29th 2020
Los Angeles 17.00
Chicago 18.00
Mexico City 19.00
New York 20.00
São Paulo 21.00
Melbourne 10am (+ 1 day)
Saturday, May 30th 2020
Helsinki 21:00
Moscow 21:00
Berlin 20:00
London 19:00
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Judas Priest Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates
- Next Article:
Powerwolf Uploads New Live Video
0 Comments on "Sonata Arctica To Stream Acoustic Shows"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.