Judas Priest Announces Rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour Dates
Judas Priest has announced the rescheduled dates for its 50 Heavy Metal Years European tour. The trek, which was originally set to take place this spring and summer, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.
Priest singer Rob Halford recently said the tour celebrating the band's 50th anniversary will "be a great show; it's gonna be an amazing show. We've been working on production for over a year, putting together this incredible show for our Priest family and for anybody that wants to come and check out the Priest on our 50th anniversary… Priest has been working hard, as I say, for quite a while now, putting together a really, really spectacular 50th-anniversary show that we hope will give some kind of justice — if justice is the right word — to the legacy of Priest as we hurtle on."
Dates:
May
28 – Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall
30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
June
2 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival
4 – Kyiv, Poland – Palace Of Sports
7 – Moscow, Russia – Megasport
9 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Yubileynyy
12 – Rattvik, Sweden – Dalhalla
13 – Linkoping, Sweden – Saab Arena
16 – Stavanger, Norway – DNB Arena
17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
24 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
26 – Villafranca di Verona, Italy – Rock The Castle
27 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsener Arena
28 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
July
6 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
7 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
9 – Halle, Germany – Peissnitzinsel
10 – Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Festival
12 – Bratislava, Slovakia – National Tennis Center
16 – Palaio Faliro, Greece – Faliro Coastal Zone Olympic Complex
18 – Mogilovo, Bulgaria – Midalidar Rock
20 – Bucharest, Romania – The Roman Arenas
27 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013
August
11 – Burton Upon Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
