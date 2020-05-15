Judas Priest Announces Rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour Dates

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Judas Priest has announced the rescheduled dates for its 50 Heavy Metal Years European tour. The trek, which was originally set to take place this spring and summer, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Priest singer Rob Halford recently said the tour celebrating the band's 50th anniversary will "be a great show; it's gonna be an amazing show. We've been working on production for over a year, putting together this incredible show for our Priest family and for anybody that wants to come and check out the Priest on our 50th anniversary… Priest has been working hard, as I say, for quite a while now, putting together a really, really spectacular 50th-anniversary show that we hope will give some kind of justice — if justice is the right word — to the legacy of Priest as we hurtle on."

Dates:

May

28 – Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall

30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

June

2 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival

4 – Kyiv, Poland – Palace Of Sports

7 – Moscow, Russia – Megasport

9 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Yubileynyy

12 – Rattvik, Sweden – Dalhalla

13 – Linkoping, Sweden – Saab Arena

16 – Stavanger, Norway – DNB Arena

17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

23 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

24 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

26 – Villafranca di Verona, Italy – Rock The Castle

27 – Oberhausen, Germany – Konig-Pilsener Arena

28 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

July

6 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

7 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

9 – Halle, Germany – Peissnitzinsel

10 – Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Festival

12 – Bratislava, Slovakia – National Tennis Center

16 – Palaio Faliro, Greece – Faliro Coastal Zone Olympic Complex

18 – Mogilovo, Bulgaria – Midalidar Rock

20 – Bucharest, Romania – The Roman Arenas

27 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

August

11 – Burton Upon Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air