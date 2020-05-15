Majestica Announces Live Stream For Saturday May 16th

Last year, Swedish symphonic power metallers Majestica, formerly known as Reinxeed, unleashed their debut album "Above The Sky," via Nuclear Blast. Now, since their spring tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band have decided to do a live stream on Saturday May 16th, streamed via their Facebook page.

You can find the stream here: https://facebook.com/Majesticametal/live/

Bassist Chris David comments:

"As we couldn’t hit the road right after the release of 'Above The Sky' last year, our plan was to get out there in 2020. We started the year with a couple of shows in Tokyo, then we had a tour coming in the spring with Twilight Force and some summer festivals. Sadly, everything had to get cancelled or postponed, so we've decided to join the online trend by doing a livestream on Saturday 16th May. I think it’s important to try and make as many positive things happen, in any way you can in these strange times.

"The stream will take place in a little cinema/theatre stage in Sweden close to my home, in the county of Värmland. We are trying to make a very intimate experience, starting off with a show performing songs from 'Above The Sky' and maybe something from the Reinxeed years. Then we will head to a “virtual merch booth” where we will be chatting with you, do a Q & A, and launch our webshop with some merch and we can sign your orders live in the stream. Just like if you are at a club show and the band comes out for little talk at the merch stand after the show. So come join us online for a power metal session in your living room, and spend your Saturday evening with Majestica!"