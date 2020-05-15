Dee Snider Teases New Single "Prove Me Wrong"
Dee Snider, the legendary frontman of Twisted Sister and solo artist, has posted a short video online teasing a new song entitled, "Prove Me Wrong." You can check it out below. The single itself will be released on May 19th, with more information regarding the song and Snider's other plans expected to be revealed as well.

