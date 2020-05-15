Lord Of The Lost To Release New Album "Swan Songs III" In August; Releases New Music Video "A One Ton Heart"
Dark metal sensation Lord Of The Lost returns with their newest offer in their classic ensemble album series: "Swan Songs III," the long-awaited successor to "Swan Songs II," will be released via Napalm Records on August 7, 2020.
Deeply emotional storytelling melding with beautiful harmonies and Chris Harms’ palpitation-inducing deep vocals make Swan Songs III absolutely exceptional. The first single, "A One Ton Heart," presents itself as a powerful ballad that makes the listener dive away with heavenly piano parts, underlined by delicate acoustic guitars and soft drum rhythms that take the listener onto a musical journey.
Watch the absolutely outstanding and surprisingly historical video – featuring hand saws, classical string instruments and the beauty of violence – below!
Lord Of The Lost on the new single and video:
"Since the founding of Lord Of The Lost, we have been wanting to shoot a video like this one. Unfortunately, none of our songs have ever fit to such a video. That hasn’t really changed with “A One Ton Heart”, but we didn’t want to wait any longer. So the video - in its non-existent statement - and our absurd looks have absolutely nothing to do with the song. Fortunately, the song didn’t care about that at all. And we have fulfilled another dream."
