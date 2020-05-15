Epica Vocalist Mark Jansen And Imperial Age Singer Alexander Osipov To Host Live Chat
On Sunday the May 17, 2020 Mark Jansen (leader and composer of Epica, MaYaN, United Metal Minds) and Alexander Osipov (leader and composer of Imperial Age) will meet online in a live chat on YouTube to discuss many interesting topics and answer questions of symphonic metal fans from around the world.
Unusually for rock stars, they actually have a scientific background: Mark has a master‘s degree in psychology (Maastricht University, Netherlands) while Alexander has a master‘s degree in history (Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia).
On top of that, they are both interested in non-conventional disciplines, such as cold healing, bioenergy, esoteric, etc.
The discussion promises to be very interesting and highly intellectual. The approximate topics include:
- Music (obviously mainly Symphonic Metal)
- Music business (how to promote your band during lockdown)
- Psychology
- History (including alternative history and ancient advanced civilizations)
- Health (including alternative health practices)
- Magic & the occult
- The Current world situation
- And many other things
It is really hard to predict what two metalhead intellectuals might talk about…
Fans will be able to ask questions in the live chat and get answers in real time.
This promises to be the most intriguing online chat during these interesting times - you surely want to be there!
Date and time: May 17, 2020 at 7:00pm UK
Join Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1183319995362854/
Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmJm0NpDoN0
