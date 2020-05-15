Primal Fear Posts New Lyric Video "Along Came The Devil" Online

Band Photo: Primal Fear (?)

Primal Fear recently finished the recording of their highly anticipated 13th studio album, set to be titled "Metal Commando" and will be released on July 24th. The title of the album speaks for itself, "Metal Commando" contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with their signature power and energy.

Today, the band are pleased to release first single "Along Came The Devil" and also kick off the pre-order for physical products. The album will be available as 2CD-Digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive Mailorder-Box. A lyric video for "Along Came The Devil" can be seen below.



Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "'Along Came The Devil' is an assurance for our fans all over the world, that there are no unnecessary experiments or negative surprises on the new Primal Fear album "Metal Commando", and that they'll get exactly what they've been waiting for. Sharp PF riffs, strong vocals, groovy drums and a rich production. Due to the current circumstances, the band couldn't come together to make a video, so instead we just made the best of the situation and put our energy into a really elaborate lyric video. We hope that you have fun with our new song and video. Crank it up!"