Firewind Uploads New Album Track By Track Video

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Greek power metal veterans Firewind, who released their new, self-titled album today, has uploaded a new video detailing the album track by track. You can check it out below. The record marks the first with new vocalist Herbie Langhans (formerly of Seventh Avenue and Sinbreed) and the first without keyboardist Bob Katsionis since the 2003 release, "Burning Earth." An EPK for the album can also be seen below.