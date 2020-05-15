Paradise Lost Posts New Music Video "Darker Thoughts" Online

Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)

The day has finally arrived: Paradise Lost present their new gem "Obsidian" to the world today. Under the circumstances of the past few months this new masterpiece from the band became something of a sign of hope for music fans all over the world, the previously released singles a soundtrack for these difficult uncertain times.These days the British legends from Halifax are the drug that numbs the pain, the lover that takes away the sorrows the story that craves to be told. But of course everyone spins his or her own story in the turbulences of life. But most important: A new chapter begins. And that's what gives us hope in difficult times like this.

To mark the occasion the band released a video for "Darker Thoughts" a mesmerizing and gloomy piece of music. The unique style of the video is also due to the restrictions of Covid-19. Whereas Nick's performance parts were shot pre-lock-down video producer Ash Pears from AshTV had to finish the video with random filmed footage. Check it out below.

Nick Holmes states: "Musically, this is a song of 2 halves and was originally written as an intro towards the end of the 'Obsidian' writing process. As a result, it's one of the more spontaneous songs on the album. Lyrically, it's a song about choosing the wrong path - failing to look before you leap, and dealing with the consequence of dubious decisions.”