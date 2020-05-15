Voodoo Gods (Cannibal Corpse, Nuclear Rabbit, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Rise Of The Antichrist"

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Voodoo Gods‘s new effort “The Divinity Of Blood” has been slated for a release today. The project recorded the outing back in 2016 with King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque helming the production and mixing duties. The group feature Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher and Jean Baudin (Nuclear Rabbit) fame on bass, among others. A single from the record can be streamed below:



