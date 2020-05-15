"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Voodoo Gods (Cannibal Corpse, Nuclear Rabbit, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Rise Of The Antichrist"

posted May 15, 2020 at 3:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Cannibal Corpse

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Voodoo Gods‘s new effort “The Divinity Of Blood” has been slated for a release today. The project recorded the outing back in 2016 with King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque helming the production and mixing duties. The group feature Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher and Jean Baudin (Nuclear Rabbit) fame on bass, among others. A single from the record can be streamed below:


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Voodoo Gods (Cannibal Corpse, Etc.) Premiere Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 