Misery Signals Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Tempest“

Misery Signals announce an August 07th release date for their first full-length in 7 years titled “Ultraviolet“. The group will release the album independently, and the first one with vocalist Jesse Zaraska since their 2004 debut, “Of Malice And The Magnum Heart“.

Below you can stream a video for the effort’s first single named “The Tempest“.