Sharptooth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)” Video
Sharptooth announce a July 10th release date for their new effort “Transitional Forms” via Pure Noise Records. The news arrives accompanied by a new official music video for its first track titled “Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)“.
Tells frontwoman Lauren Kashan:
“Sonically, if ‘Clever Girl‘ was a Velociraptor, ‘Transitional Forms‘ is a goddamn Tyrannosaurus Rex. This record is so much heavier and darker than its predecessor, and, I think, a significant maturation of our sound.
Ultimately, the record is about a paradigm shift, from hopelessness to self compassion, and the fundamental realisation that nothing in this world or in ourselves is ever black and white. It’s the story of my personal struggle with the societal, interpersonal, and internal constructs that have left me feeling small, afraid, broken, and utterly hopeless.
It is easily the most intensely personal collection of songs I have ever written, and I am so deeply appreciative of Lance and Keith for trusting me in that, and for creating this incredibly dark and intense sonic space for me to tell this story.”
