Avatar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Silence In The Age Of Apes”
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Avatar premiere their brand new single and music video, “Silence In The Age Of Apes“. It’s the first track to be released from the group’s impending new album “Hunter Gatherer“, which has been slated for an August 07th release.
